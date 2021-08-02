Watch
Deadly crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike southbound in Martin County

FHP: Wreck at mile marker 129, south of Martin Downs Boulevard
Florida Department of Transportation
A deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike, south of Martin Downs Boulevard, on Aug. 2, 2021.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:36:39-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash is shutting down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck is at mile marker 129, about four miles south of Martin Downs Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted off Martin Downs Boulevard, which is mile marker 133.

No other details have been released.

