Deadly crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike southbound in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash is shutting down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Monday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck is at mile marker 129, about four miles south of Martin Downs Boulevard.
Traffic is being diverted off Martin Downs Boulevard, which is mile marker 133.
No other details have been released.
A fatal crash investigation has all southbound lanes blocked on the Florida’s Turnpike at the 129 Mile Post in Martin County. Traffic is being diverted off the exit to the 133 Mile Post. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/uANx7FEkTu— FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 2, 2021