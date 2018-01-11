MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A driver crashed into a Martin County home Wednesday evening, making it the 15th crash in Martin County in a 4-hour span, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at a home on SW Eagle Glen, in the Florida Club.

Officials say the vehicle crashed through the side of the home's garage, plowing into another car that was parked inside.

No one inside the home was injured.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says heavy traffic and soggy weather contributed to the crashes and is reminding everyone to slow down and keep in mind season traffic is heavy. Motorists should drive carefully and avoid distracted driving.