Brause Girls Reef: Scuttled tugboat is the newest artificial reef in Martin County.

WPTV Webteam
3:52 PM, Aug 24, 2018
A tugboat was scuttled to help protect the shoreline and become a new habitat for marine life.

There's a new artificial reef to explore in Martin County.

A tugboat was scuttled to help protect the shoreline and become a new habitat for marine life.  

Ted and Lynne Glasrud were the primary donors, for the project and named the reef the Brause Girls Reef for their three granddaughters Jessica, Madison, and Allison Brause.

A plaque honoring the late diver Kerry Dillon will be mounted on the lower bridge, according to the MCAC Reef Fund which is behind the project. It said Dillon played a role in the deployment of many artificial reefs along the Treasure Coast.

The tug was placed in about 187 feet of water in the Sirotkin Reef Permit site off Martin County’s coast.

The boat was formerly known as the Penobscot and measures almost 100 feet.

