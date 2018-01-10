Bathtub Beach restoration underway

Work has begun on restoring Bathtub Beach which has been battered by strong winds, and waves.

The north end of Bathtub Beach south into Sailfish Point will be closed through the end of February. The restoration is part of a FEMA Hurricane Recovery Project.

About 102,200 cubic yards of sand will be used to help stabilize the dunes, the county said.

A section of the southeast parking lot at Stuart Causeway will be closed intermittently, according to the county.