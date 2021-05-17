Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After months of being closed to the public, the popular Bathtub Beach in Martin County is now back open.

The beach, located on Hutchinson Island, has been closed since November.

Tropical Storm Eta battered the beach with high winds and pounding surf. Crews worked to reinforce the dunes and provide other beach renourishment work over the past few months while the beach was closed.

This is a common spot for erosion and has to close often after hurricane season to make repairs.

