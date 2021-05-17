Watch
NewsRegion Martin County

Actions

Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

items.[0].videoTitle
After months of being closed to the public, the popular Bathtub Beach in Martin County is now back open.
Posted at 7:16 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 07:16:11-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After months of being closed to the public, the popular Bathtub Beach in Martin County is now back open.

The beach, located on Hutchinson Island, has been closed since November.

Tropical Storm Eta battered the beach with high winds and pounding surf. Crews worked to reinforce the dunes and provide other beach renourishment work over the past few months while the beach was closed.

This is a common spot for erosion and has to close often after hurricane season to make repairs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right