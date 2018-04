MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Eight people were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 near Palm City Friday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at Mile Marker 106. All southbound I-95 lanes were blocked while officials worked the scene.

All lanes reopened shortly before 8 p.m.

Officials say 3 adults were taken to local trauma centers and 5 were transported to local hospitals.