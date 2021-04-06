Watch
2 people rescued after car goes into canal in Martin County

Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 08:27:28-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued from a car in a canal Tuesday morning.

The car could be seen mostly submerged in the water just off I-95 at the Martin County Weigh Station.

Florida Highway Patrol and Martin County Fire Rescue were able to safely remove two people from car.

Authorities haven't yet said how the car ended up in the water.

