13-year-old arrested in Martin County for making school threat

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrest Tuesday evening in Martin County after posting a written threat on social media.

Deputies say the student referenced bringing a gun to Murray Middle School Wednesday.

"Martin County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers and Detectives acted swiftly on this threat and were able to track the source," said MCSO on a Facebook post.

Deputies responded to the student's home and arrested the teen.

The student has been charged under FSS 836.10, written threats to kill or do bodily harm or injury.

Officials say the student admitted to authoring the message, although he said he was joking.

He was taken to the Martin County Jail.