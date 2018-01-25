1 hurt in Martin Co. gyrocopter crash

WPTV Webteam
4:43 PM, Jan 25, 2018
One person was hurt when a gyrocopter crashed in Martin County Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The incident happened along SW Citrus Blvd., near Indiantown Airport.

The incident happened along SW Citrus Blvd., near Indiantown Airport.

The person suffered lacerations and was flown to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

 This story will be updated when more information is available.

