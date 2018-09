INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- A 30-year-old Vero Beach woman died early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Indian River County.

Florida Highway Patrol says Jessica Joy Dees-Feuerstein was walking at 4 a.m. Saturday on 12th Street, east of 58th Avenue when an unknown vehicle, believed to be a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, struck and killed her.

The vehicle continued westbound on 12th Street and fled the scene.

Investigators continue searching for the suspect vehicle.