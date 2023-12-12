Woman arrested in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car, the Vero Beach Police Department said Monday.

At 2:19 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Indian River Boulevard and the base of the Merrill Barber Bridge, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased. The person's identity has not been released.

A witness advised investigators that a dark-colored sedan struck the victim on Indian River Boulevard and continued northbound.

With the assistance of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a black 2021 Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage was located and stopped in the 4700 block of Indian River Boulevard shortly afterward.

The driver was identified as Shanice Person of Palm Bay.

Person was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license revoked causing death.

He is incarcerated at the Indian River County Jail with a bond set at $70,000.

Vero Beach Police traffic homicide investigators are still actively working this case with the potential for additional charges.