Viewing held for World War II soldier in Vero Beach

U.S. Army Pvt. Robert L. A. Hurst will be buried Saturday
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 16, 2024
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Loved ones gathered at Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home in Vero Beach Friday afternoon to pay their respect to a World War II soldier whose remains were recently identified.

A public viewing was held for U.S. Army Pvt. Robert L. A. at Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home.

Vero Beach

Hurst died in the Philippines during the war and will be buried in Vero Beach on Saturday, thanks to DNA samples and teams of scientists, historians, and others, who worked together to identify his remains.

Hurst will be buried with full military honors at Winter Beach Cemetery at 11 a.m.

