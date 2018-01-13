Vero Beach woman missing after hitchhiking

WPTV Webteam
2:46 PM, Jan 13, 2018

Karen Borchardt

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is attempting to locate Karen Borchardt.

She was last seen on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at approximately 4:26 p.m. at 7820 14th Lane in Vero Beach.

IRCSO says Borchardt left on foot, but it is believed that she hitchhiked a ride south.

She was last seen wearing faded jeans, a dark blue shirt, and a dark blue baseball cap.

Her most recent known location is in West Palm Beach in the Northlake Boulevard area.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact IRCSO.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

