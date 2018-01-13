Vero Beach woman missing after hitchhiking

Mostly Cloudy
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman, Karen Borchardt.
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is attempting to locate Karen Borchardt.
She was last seen on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at approximately 4:26 p.m. at 7820 14th Lane in Vero Beach.
IRCSO says Borchardt left on foot, but it is believed that she hitchhiked a ride south.
She was last seen wearing faded jeans, a dark blue shirt, and a dark blue baseball cap.
Her most recent known location is in West Palm Beach in the Northlake Boulevard area.
If you know her whereabouts, please contact IRCSO.