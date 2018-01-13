Vero Beach woman missing after hitchhiking

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is attempting to locate Karen Borchardt.

She was last seen on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at approximately 4:26 p.m. at 7820 14th Lane in Vero Beach.

IRCSO says Borchardt left on foot, but it is believed that she hitchhiked a ride south.

She was last seen wearing faded jeans, a dark blue shirt, and a dark blue baseball cap.

Her most recent known location is in West Palm Beach in the Northlake Boulevard area.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact IRCSO.