Vero Beach police seek more information of possible attempted abduction of minor

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach Police Department is seeking more information of a possible attempted abduction of a minor Monday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the child was walking westbound from the intersection of 14th Avenue & 19th Street.

A person left an older-model red pickup truck and grabbed the person by the right wrist, polcie said. He was described as a mixed-race man, approximately 50 years old, 6 feet, clean-shaven with short hair, white tank top and dark-colored shorts.

No other information from available from the agency.

Police are asking business owners and residents within the area to review their video surveillance recordings if applicable.

Those with information are asked to call 772-978-4667. They can remain anonymous and contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-273-8477.