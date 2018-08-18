Vero Beach Navy sailor laid to rest

VERO BEACH, FLA. - The community in Vero Beach saluted a fallen soldier on Sunday.

Friends and strangers attended U.S. Navy Petty Officer Jonathan Richard Clement's funeral service.

David Shelton, a Patriot Guard Rider said, "We stand and honor those that serve the country and we appreciate what they do and we're sorry for their loss."



Petty Officer First Class Clement was killed on July 31st.

He suffered head injuries during a helicopter training mission at the Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.

His friend Chris Vasquez "He was out there because that's what he did. That's all he knew how to do. That's all he did. He was a hero."

Some who attended the funeral dressed in casual clothing -- a way of remembering how Clement enjoyed life.

Jesse Vasquez said, "He was a brother to us. He grew up in our house, I grew up in this house. He was always around. And we'll never forget him." "I know he was our brother. that he served our country. that he gave his life for our country. and that's why we are here to honor him today."