Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Vero Beach man wins $1 million after buying Florida Lottery scratch-off game from deli

Fred Ballou, 60, bought the winning ticket from the Sam’s Market and Deli in Fort Pierce
Fred Ballou monopoly doubler winner Vero Beach August 14 2023.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Lottery
Fred Ballou monopoly doubler winner Vero Beach August 14 2023.png
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 13:40:41-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man has a few extra dollars in his pocket after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off game from deli in Fort Pierce.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Fred Ballou, of Vero Beach, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Ballou purchased his winning ticket from the Sam’s Market and Deli at 1503 Angle Road in Fort Pierce.

Lottery officials said the deli will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,093,055.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7