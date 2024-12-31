Vero Beach man who lost everything in Hurricane Milton now recovering from car crash

VERO BEACH, Fla. — This year has sadly brought disaster for so many people. But it’s a double whammy for a Vero Beach man who lost everything in Hurricane Milton.

He now finds himself in the hospital after a crash that nearly killed him. For two months, all Glenn Orndorff has known are tubes, surgeries and pain.

“I’m ready for this year to be better than last year," he said.

He nearly died on U.S. 1 and 45th Street in Vero Beach in early November.

“I almost bled to death," he said.

Orndorff said a woman ran a red light and slammed into him. Deputies’ call sheets show Orndorff needed to be airlifted to a hospital due to his injuries.

He said he had broken ribs, a broken femur, broken kneecap, and a ripped colon.

“It hurts every time I move, it hurts because they cut me from here all the way up to here," he said.

Also, he “was in a coma for about almost two weeks.”

Once waking up, he learned the other driver does not have insurance.

"I don't know how much medical bills I’ve got," he said.

WPTV Glen Orndorff and his best friend Carl Tanner, who started a fundraiser for him.

He also doesn’t know how much longer he will need to be in a rehab facility.

But what he does know is when he eventually goes home, he will be welcomed to flooding — all his belongings are ruined from Hurricane Milton.

“We're starting from scratch," he said.

Orndorff’s best friend and neighbor Carl Tanner has been by his side through everything.

“I was absolutely amazed that he was still alive,” said Tanner.

To help, he started a fundraiser for his friend.

“I said, something's got to be done," said Tanner.

It's an act that brought Orndorff to tears: "What can you say about him? You know, he's great.”

But he still has a long recovery and has many fears moving forward.

“I hope I can stand, I don't know, I just don't know," he said. "But thank god I’m alive.”

After everything Orndorff has been through, he said he did not want to press charges on the woman.

"She doesn't have any insurance, and she's a young girl. So we, you know, we're not going to pursue anything against her, because I just didn't feel it was right.”

If you would like to help Orndorff, you can visit the GoFundMe here.