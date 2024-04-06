Vero Beach man sentenced to 27 years federal prison for production of pornography of infant

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 30-year-old Vero Beach man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for production of pornography involving an infant.

In West Palm Beach on Monday, District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg sentenced Codey Allen Bates, 30, after he pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography on Nov. 17.

In 2023, while the United Kingdom authorities were examining offenders’ electronic devices, they discovered a video showing Bates and an infant child, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

Law enforcement officers were able to identify Bates from the video.

In the video, Bate produced child pornography of the child while live streaming on a social networking application from Palm Beach County, DOJ said.

Homeland Security Investigations in West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce investigated.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.