Vero Beach man faces attempted murder charge in Miami

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach man was arrested Saturday by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office in connection with a shooting in Miami one day earlier.

Deputies learned that Leequan Jackson, 26, had crossed county lines in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon and was sought in connection with a shooting, the sheriff's office posted Sunday on Facebook.

"Unwisely, Jackson ventured back into Indian River County, where deputies and detectives were looking for him," the agency said.

He was being detained at the Indian River County jail, facing charges that included attempted murder and tampering with victims.