Vero Beach man arrested for firing a shotgun at a party

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A Vero Beach man is facing felony charges after firing a shotgun in the air at a party overnight.

Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) responded to the 7800 block of 1st Street SW in Vero Beach overnight to a call regarding a man firing a shotgun.

Deputies learned that during a party at his home, 33-year old Joshua Plauche became angry and retrieved a shotgun from the residence.

IRCSO says Plauche was intoxicated and has a history of violence.

After threatening several party goers, deputies say Plauche fired the shotgun into the air as people fled the area.

His wife fled into their home and hid, not knowing if she was safe.

Deputies established a perimeter around the residence and those fleeing the area did not know the location of the suspect on this large property.

IRCSO S.W.A.T. team deployed a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle to the home to rescue the woman.

While deputies were searching the property, Plauche walked out of the woods near a deputy on the perimeter, where he was taken into custody.

Joshua Plauche was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession or use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail without bond.