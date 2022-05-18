Vero Beach businesses destroyed by fire

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A pair of Vero Beach businesses were destroyed late Tuesday night when a raging fire broke out.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of 21st Street around 9:15 p.m. and found Vero Beach Laundry and Kids Closet engulfed in flames.

Vero Beach Police Department A fire burns in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.

It took several hours for Indian River County Fire Rescue to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were at the scene Wednesday watching for hot spots.

The Vero Beach Police Department said both businesses are a complete loss. However, there were no reports of any injuries.

Images from the scene Wednesday showed the businesses torn apart and charred, with the roof and many structural supports gone.

Vero Beach Police Department Damage from a fire in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.