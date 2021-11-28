United Way citrus sale happening this week in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — This week you can support South Florida citrus growers and help a worthy cause.

The yearly United Way citrus sale is happening from 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

Boxes of navel oranges and ruby red grapefruit will be for sale.

Small boxes are $40, large boxes are $55 and shipping is included.

If you buy 10 boxes, you get one free.

Proceeds benefit the programs and services supported by United Way Indian River County.

You can place your orders by visiting UnitedWayIRC.org/citrus-sale, or by phone at (772) 203-5766.