Suspect who fled after Vero Beach crash that killed woman arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a car accident that killed 26-year-old Crystina Atkinson in March.

According to a social media post from the Vero Beach Police Department, Michael A. Slaughter Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and driving while license is suspended/canceled causing death.

Police say Slaughter had been romantically involved with Atkinson, and his DNA was found on the vehicle's airbag, which deployed during the crash.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with the Atkinson family on the tragic loss of Crystina as they seek closure

Family mourns woman killed in car crash in Vero Beach

On March 30, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 3700 block of 43rd Avenue, and found Atkinson dead in the passenger's seat. The car had crashed into a utility pole with such force that it snapped the pole into pieces, and there was significant damage to the passenger's side of the car.

Atkinson was identified as the owner of the vehicle, but the driver had fled.

Vero Beach police and deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Slaughter is currently being held at the Indian River County Jail on a $1,750,000 bond.

