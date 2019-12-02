VERO BEACH, Fla. — A small plane made a crash landing just south of the Vero Beach Regional Airport on Monday afternoon.

Photos posted to social media by Vero Beach police showed a single-engine Piper Cherokee aircraft in the grass with its wing ripped off and damage to the body of the plane.

Police said the aircraft, while is owned by FlightSafety International, a flight training and simulation company, lost power and went down in the 4100 block of Aviation Blvd.

The pilot avoided crashing into a populated area and made an emergency landing in an open field just northwest of Dodger Stadium, police said.

Officers are urging drivers to avoid the area as crews investigate and clean up the wreckage.