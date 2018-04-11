VERO BEACH, Fla. - A man police say was intoxicated is accused of smashing off a Burger King drive-through speaker box with his bicycle in Vero Beach.

A Burger King employee called 911 when Michael Girardin, 55, was on the ground in the drive-through lane beating the box on April 8 around 11:30 p.m, according to a Vero Beach Police arrest report.

“It looks like he can’t get up, he’s so intoxicated. Now he just fell with the bike,” the employee at the Burger King near 1920 U.S. Hwy 1 told 911 dispatchers.

Earlier in the night, Burger King employees reported Girardin to police because he was banging on the window and trying to go inside. He was told to not return to the restaurant and then left.

About 45 minutes later, he returned to smash the box.

“The same guy I called about earlier that was busting the window is now here. He just took his bike and busted our speaker box with it,” the employee said.

The Burger King employee said Girardin smashed his bike into the speaker box until the top half broke off.

When the officer arrived, they report seeing Girardin stumbling into the roadway with his bike. He had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

“He needs to be arrested now. This is ridiculous,” said the employee.

The speaker box is reportedly worth $1,000.

Girardin was arrested and taken into the Indian River County Jail. Officers reported finding marijuana on him. He’s facing charges for criminal mischief, trespassing, disorderly intoxication, and bringing drugs into a detention facility.