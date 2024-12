VERO BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead after getting hit by a Brightline train at the 12th Street railroad near 1200 Old Dixie Highway in Vero Beach.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO), the pedestrian was hit at around 2:58 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by fire rescue.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The area of 12th Street near the tracks is currently closed as IRCSO investigates.