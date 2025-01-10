Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by Brightline at 12th Street crossing in Vero Beach, sheriff's office says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train on Thursday evening, at the 12th Street railroad crossing in Vero Beach.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, at around 6 p.m. Thursday, they were notified of a pedestrian hit by a train.

IRCSO says they believe the woman was side-swiped while walking near the tracks. She sustained an injury to her arm, and deputies had to apply a tourniquet because her arm was nearly severed.

She was flown to a trauma center.

IRCSO says the woman is homeless, and there is a homeless encampment nearby.

Deputies are trying to determine what caused the crash.

