Newly-formed group elevates art and South Florida artists

INDIAN RIVER SHORES, Fla. — A newly-formed group on the Treasure Coast is trying to elevate art and artists while also supporting the local community.

Keeping the Arts Alive was created in fall of 2020. Its first event is called “Made in America."

“We’re hoping that the ambiance is beautiful. That people are inspired,” Beth Siebert, Founder of Keeping the Arts Alive said.

Siebert says her goals for the organization and its event have three prongs.

“One is to give a venue for artists to exhibit and to sell their work, two is to provide social programs and free art programs to the community, and three is to donate to a non-profit,” she said.

Artist Judy Caldwell will display pieces for sale. She says she lives on the Treasure Coast because it’s inspirational for her artwork. She paints under the 11 skylights in her home.

“It was a fluke that I got here, and then I stayed for the light. And then I stayed for the support that the artists have here,” she said.

Ten percent of proceeds will benefit the Veterans Council of Indian River County, which serves 15,000 veterans in the area.

Marty Zickert, Retired Colonel & Head of the Veterans Council of Indian River County, says the donation will be an honor.

“The military is a huge support organization, when you’re on active duty, you’ve got all sorts of support. You come back to Vero Beach, and there is no base here, it’s your family, you may be here for the first time ever. And we provide that level of support,” said Zickert.

The event is also being attended by local groups wanting to support the mission and gain exposure.

“Us being able to create American Dreams through home finance, and using the veterans VA ability is incredible,” said Kristine Amorello of Radius Mortgage Bank.

The hope is that a crowd will gather to enjoy the event.

“Just being able to be where the community is and connect in spots where they wouldn’t expect us,” explained Kyleigh Savoie, board member of Keeping the Arts Alive and Facilitator of the Tobacco Free Partnership.

The groups are excited to support the arts and the veterans.

“That’s where the people are and that’s the goal is just meeting people where they are” Savoie said.

Made in the USA art show is April 9-11 at the Indian River Shores Community Center. Learn more at https://kaa1.org