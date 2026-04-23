Man, woman arrested for armed robbery and aggravated battery at Palm Inn in Vero Beach, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A man and a woman have been in connection to an attack and armed robbery that happened Tuesday during the early morning hours at the Palm Inn in Vero Beach, police say.

The Vero Beach Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with an armed robbery and aggravated battery that occurred during the early morning hours of April 21, 2026, at the Palm Inn, located at 2202 US Highway 1.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the motel just before 2:30 a.m., Vero Beach police said. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from "significant" head injuries and a woman inside one of the rooms.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects identified as Michael A. Jackson, 49, and Leigh H. Kennedy, 47, forced their way into the victims' room after knocking on the door. Jackson struck the man multiple times in the head with an aluminum baseball bat, while Kennedy threatened the woman with a knife and demanded money and valuables. The duo then stole personal property and before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV.

Police said within minutes, patrol officers located the SUV and conducted a high-risk traffic stop and Jackson and Kennedy were taken into custody.

The male victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was treated for serious head injuries.

Jackson and Kennedy were interviewed by investigators and arrested on charges of home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Jackson and Kennedy are being held on $300,000 bond and $250,000 bond, respectively.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information related to this case to contact the Vero Beach Police Department Detective Division. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.