Man surrenders after barricading in apartment complex with gun in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man surrendered to authorities late Sunday after he barricaded himself inside his apartment with a gun and several residents were asked to evacuate at Pemberly Pines Apartment Homes.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Indian River Sheriff's Office told WPTV's Danielle Seat that he came out with hands up and unarmed. No injuries also were repored.

The apartment complex is off Fifth Avene, west of Indian River Boulevard and east of US1.

On the scene were SWAT and crisis negotiation members.

The situation started just before 6 p.m. when people in the area called 911 to say a man had shot off a handgun.

Then another person called 911 to say they heard the man say “things are going to get bad later and I’m going to get in a shootout with law enforcement," according to the Indian River Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived on scene at the complex, the man, said to be in his 40s, had barricaded himself in the apartment, according to IRCS.

As a precaution, a couple dozen people wered asked to leave their apartments.

This situation could be a mental health crisis, officials said.

