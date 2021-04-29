Watch
Man bitten in leg by shark while swimming near Disney's Vero Beach Resort

Victim taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center
A man was bitten by a shark while swimming in the ocean in Vero Beach.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:06:42-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 54-year-old man was bitten by a shark Thursday morning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean near a Disney resort.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the man was bitten in the leg while he was swimming in the ocean near Disney's Vero Beach Resort.

The man was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injury was not immediately known, but deputies said he was alert and stable.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said she didn't know if the man was a guest at the resort. Nobody at the resort would comment on the matter.

The species and size of the shark were not immediately known.

