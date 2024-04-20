Man arrested in stabbing of girlfriend near apartments in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old Vero Beach man is in the Indian River County jail facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon of his girlfriend, a homeless woman, Vero Beach police said.

Trayvious Hullett was arrested Thursday and being held on a $500,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. June 20.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Vero Beach Police Department responded to the 1800 block of 41st Ave in reference to a stabbing.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where she underwent surgery for the injuries.

The suspect fled the area before law enforcement arrived.

Surveillance video was obtained by investigators.

The victim was described as homeless living out of a car and in a relationship with the suspect.

Residents in the nearby apartment said an argument was drug-related.

Investigators subsequently identified Hullett as the suspect

