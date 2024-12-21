Indian River County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident that left 1 injured

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on the 1100 block of 12th Court SW Saturday afternoon.

According to police, deputies responded to the scene after multiple calls of gunshots in the area at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they located one person with a gunshot wound to their lower abdomen. That person has been transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time. Their identity has not been released.

Several people of interest are in custody as detectives and crime scene units investigate the incident, but it is too early to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.