Hank Aaron Invitational hosts top high school baseball talent at Vero Beach's Jackie Robinson Training Complex

VERO BEACH, Fla. — For the past 10 years, some of the brightest high school baseball stars have headed to the Hank Aaron Invitational to train with some of the greats.

This year, the invitational is being held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach.

Around 200 to 300 young men arrived this weekend, hoping to one day soon have their faces shared with the games' greats.

Future stars showed off their swings and flashed their leather in front of former MLB greats is what the Hank Aaron Invitational is all about.

"At the Hank Aaron Invitational, we've been doing it since 2019. With respect to the Hank Aaron Invitational, it's an honor and privilege to have Hank's name as a part of this program," said Kindu Jones, the Manager of Baseball Development.

Over the years, the kids have had the opportunity to learn from the games hall of famers, including Ken Griffey Jr., Dave Winfield, and Tom "Flash" Gordon.

For one player in attendance, Gregor Blanco Jr., he's the son of a former MLB star and two-time World Series Champion Gregor Blanco Sr, so for the younger Blanco, it's like being at home.

"It's been very exciting just getting to meet all these MLB legends, it's been an awesome experience so far," said Blanco Jr.

As just a freshman at J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School, he's one of the more highly touted players in the 2029 class and expects to use some of the tools he learned on the day for the upcoming season.

"I've really been able to work on my base running, and I think I'll be able to transition that into high school," said Blanco Jr.

A fellow standout at the event is Boynton Beach resident and North Broward Prep standout Gabriel Coupet, who's loving every moment of the invitational.

"Having these roommates and knowing all these kids and just getting to spend some free time when we're on the field and when we're not on the field, my teammates and roommates just having fun off the field," said Coupet.

The utility man has attended the invitational for the past two years and says that seeing all the MLB stars casually walking around still feels unreal.

However, it was one star whom he still can't believe he saw.

"When I was here last year, Ken Griffey Jr was crazy to see him in person. He's a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players of all time. Also, some of these coaches I've seen on TV. It's just great to be with them in person," said Coupet.

