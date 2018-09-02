Fire destroys Vero Beach business, approximately 100 golf carts

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Approximately 100 golf carts were destroyed Sunday morning in a fire at Golf Carts of Vero Beach.

Business owner Tim Burklew says no one was hurt in the fire, which happened when the business was closed.

According to Burklew, his insurance will provide coverage for 50% of his inventory, but his staff will be left without a paycheck until the business reopens.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and Burklew says it will benefit his employees.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.