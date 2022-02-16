Fights prompt lockdown at Vero Beach High School

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County deputies responded to Vero Beach High School on Wednesday morning after several fights broke out among students, authorities said.

The disturbance happened at the Freshman Learning Center of the school, located at 1707 16th Street.

According to the sheriff's office, there was an "internal discipline issue" that resulted in several fights.

Vero Beach High School was placed under a precautionary code yellow lockdown, meaning students and staff members were not allowed to leave their classrooms.

Indian River County deputies are on campus to assist administrators and "restore order," the sheriff's office said.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County said parents who want to pick their children up from the Freshman Learning Center may do so at the pickup loop on 14th Avenue.