Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach.

On Twitter late Tuesday, the Coast Guard said John Peters was last seen Monday at approximately 6 p.m. near Waldo’s Restaurant, located in the 3100 block of Ocean Drive in Vero Beach.

Peters is 5'10", 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

#BREAKING @USCG & partner agencies crews are searching for John Peters, last seen Monday, at approximately 6 p.m. near Waldo’s Restaurant in Vero Beach. If you have any information on Mr. Peter’s whereabouts please contact Sector Miami at 305-535-4472. #SAR #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/pJ9seWr8a2 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 11, 2023

If you've seen Peters or know where he is, call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.