Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach

John Peters, 27, last seen at 6 p.m. Monday near Waldo's Restaurant, authorities say
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jan 11, 2023
On Twitter late Tuesday, the Coast Guard said John Peters was last seen Monday at approximately 6 p.m. near Waldo’s Restaurant, located in the 3100 block of Ocean Drive in Vero Beach.

Peters is 5'10", 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen Peters or know where he is, call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.

