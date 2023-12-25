Breeze Airways adds Vero Beach flights to Islip, N.Y.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Breeze Airways is ramping up service from Vero Beach International Airport after starting flights on the Treasure Coast in February.

The airline began coverage Thursday to Islip, New York, and has added through service via Providence, Rhode Island, to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Islip is a seasonal destination, operating Thursdays and Sundays through April 28 to MacArthur Airport. Departures from Vero Beach are scheduled for 3 p.m. with return flights at 6:20 p.m.

One-way fares were introduced as $69.

“It’s clear how fond of visiting Florida that Long Islanders are, all year round. Especially in the winter,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in October to Greater Long Island Media Group. “Vero is an incredible destination, and in proximity are so many more areas that are popular with Long Islanders.”

Service to Providencebegan Nov. 2 with through service now going to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

In BreezeThru flights, passengers remain on the same aircraft without rechecking baggage. Passengers keep the same confirmation number.

The airline also serves Hartford, Connecticut and White Plains, New York.

Breeze is the only carrier at the Vero Beach airport. In June 2022, Elite Airways halted all flights in and out of Vero Beach.

Breeze was founded by David Neeleman, who also launched JetBlue and Azul in Brazil.

The airline has more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 38 cities in 23 states. Florida destinations are Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Sarasota/Bradenton and West Palm Beach

Breeze operates Embraer 190/195, which range from 108-118 seats, and Airbus A220-300, which seats 137.

