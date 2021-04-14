Bomb scare at Rosewood Magnet School in Vero Beach, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach police say they're investigating a bomb scare at an elementary school on Wednesday.

Police said all students have been evacuated from Rosewood Magnet School, located at 3850 16th Street, and are safe.

Parents can pick up their children in the front of Leisure Square, located at 3705 16th Street.

The public is urged to avoid the area unless you're picking up your child.

A spokesperson for the School District of Indian River County said the threat was called in at 11 a.m. to the police department.

Authorities began evacuating the school and hustling children across the street to Leisure Square.

Vero Beach police are now working with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, using law enforcement dogs to sweep the school, which could take several hours.

A school district spokesperson said all students will remain at Leisure Square and school dismissal will be at 3:30 p.m.