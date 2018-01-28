3 dead in I-95 crash in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people died Saturday night in a crash on I-95 in Indian River County.

Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided on I-95 near mile marker 143 in Indian River County at 6:18 p.m.

According to FHP, a 2012 Ford Mustang driven by 18-year old Geena M. Brown of Melbourne, Florida, was traveling northbound on I-95 and veered left, crossing the grass median and entering the southbound lanes.

The vehicle collided with the front end of a 2012 Cadillac SRX driven by 45-year old Michele Maugeri of Barefoot Bay, Florida.

Michelle Maugeri suffered serious injuries, while her passengers, 76-year old Gregorio Maugeri, 78-year old Sebastiana Maugeri, and the driver of the Mustang, Geena Brown, were killed as a result of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.