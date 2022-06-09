Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

1 dead after shooting in Vero Beach

Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Indian River County Sheriff&#39;s Office Facebook page
Indian River County Sheriff&#39;s Office marked unit. File photo.
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 12:17:05-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. June 9 on the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue in the Gifford community. Deputies arrived on scene to find one person wounded.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where the individual succumbed to their injuries.

Deputies are not identifying the victim at this time.

There is no known danger to the community. Deputies say there is no suspect information that can be shared at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News