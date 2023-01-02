Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Sebastian

A 49-year-man from Fort Pierce driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash on US 1 in Sebastian, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday night.

All southbound lanes of U.S. and all lanes of Barber Street in the area are "closed for several hours" after the crash at 5:15 p.m., Lt. Joseph W. Abollo told WPTV.

Lindsay Barrett Motorcycle crash in Sebastian.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2007 Oranage Harley Davidson northbound on US 1 in the left turn lane approaching Barber Street.

A 2014 brown Volkwagen Jetta driven by a 62-year-old Sebastian woman was traveling southbound on US 1 in the inside lane approaching Barber Street. The motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn across the southbound lanes onto Barber Street. The front of the Jetta struck the right side of the motorcycle in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Sebastian River Medical Center.

The driver of the car and a 11-year-old girl from Sebastian had minor injuries.