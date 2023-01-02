Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountySebastian

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Sebastian

Man, 49, was hit by car at intersection with Barber
sebastiancrash.jpg
Indian River Sheriff's Office
Crash in Sebastian.
sebastiancrash.jpg
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 20:09:50-05

 A 49-year-man from Fort Pierce driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash on US 1 in Sebastian, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday night.

All southbound lanes of U.S. and all lanes of Barber Street in the area are "closed for several hours" after the crash at 5:15 p.m., Lt. Joseph W. Abollo told WPTV.

Motorcycle crash in Sebastian.jpg
Motorcycle crash in Sebastian.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2007 Oranage Harley Davidson northbound on US 1 in the left turn lane approaching Barber Street.

A 2014 brown Volkwagen Jetta driven by a 62-year-old Sebastian woman was traveling southbound on US 1 in the inside lane approaching Barber Street. The motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn across the southbound lanes onto Barber Street. The front of the Jetta struck the right side of the motorcycle in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Sebastian River Medical Center.

The driver of the car and a 11-year-old girl from Sebastian had minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!