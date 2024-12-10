'Signs of blood:' Sebastian woman found dead inside home, killer also dead, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Sebastian police are looking for answers after a woman was killed and her body was found, along with "signs of blood," inside a home over the weekend.

The Sebastian Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Barber Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 7 to conduct a next-of-kin death notification for another agency.

Officers were unable to make contact a woman who lived there, Patricia Rockwell-Kuhner, 64. However, her car was parked at the home.

Inside, police found Rockwell-Kuhner's body on the floor, along with "signs of blood."

Sebastian police said Rockwell-Kuhner was the victim of a homicide, and the person who killed her is also dead. That person has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of Rockwell-Kuhner's death. However, police said there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."