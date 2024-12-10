Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountySebastian

Actions

'Signs of blood:' Sebastian woman found dead inside home, killer also dead, police say

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Sebastian Police Department logo, April 18, 2024
Posted

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Sebastian police are looking for answers after a woman was killed and her body was found, along with "signs of blood," inside a home over the weekend.

The Sebastian Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Barber Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 7 to conduct a next-of-kin death notification for another agency.

Officers were unable to make contact a woman who lived there, Patricia Rockwell-Kuhner, 64. However, her car was parked at the home.

Inside, police found Rockwell-Kuhner's body on the floor, along with "signs of blood."

Sebastian police said Rockwell-Kuhner was the victim of a homicide, and the person who killed her is also dead. That person has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of Rockwell-Kuhner's death. However, police said there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening