Sebastian Police Department looking to identify liquor store robbery suspect

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Sebastian police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say stole bottles of liquor from the Publix store on Sebastian Boulevard, twice.
Officials say the suspect stole the liquor on Saturday and again on Christmas Eve.
Security cameras caught the man driving in a red vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.