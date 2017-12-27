Sebastian Police Department looking to identify liquor store robbery suspect

WPTV Webteam
12:03 AM, Dec 27, 2017

Sebastian police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say stole bottles of liquor from the Publix store on Sebastian Boulevard, twice.

Officials say the suspect stole the liquor on Saturday and again on Christmas Eve.

Security cameras caught the man driving in a red vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. 

