Sebastian police ask for help finding missing woman

Sebastian police are trying to locate a 37-year-old woman.

Police say Amanda Stackelbeck was last seen on August 23, 2018.

Stackelbeck, who is 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds, was driving a 2004 blue Ford Escape.

Police think she might be in Palm Bay or Barefoot Bay.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Sergeant Todd Finnegan at 772.589.5233, case number 18-1683