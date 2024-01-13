Sebastian man sentenced to 160 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A 45-year-old Sebastian man was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday in Miami, District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced Jamiey Parker on two counts to serve concurrently of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In October, he pleaded pleading guilty in the distribution of 47.4 grams of methamphetamine on two separate occasions. After obtaining a search warrant of Parker’s residence in the 100 block of Mabry Street in April 2023, law enforcement officers found a variety of illegal drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, Methylenedioxypyrovalerone and fentanyl.

It was a joint investigation of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Sebastian Police Department.

