Law enforcement community rallies in Sebastian to support daughter of fallen Indian River County sergeant

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Applause echoed through the crowd Saturday night as a community came together in Sebastian for a fundraiser honoring the life and service of fallen Indian River County sheriff’s Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.

The event raised money for Sweeting-Mashkow’s 14-year-old daughter, Haylee Birtel, months after the sergeant was killed in the line of duty. Organizers said the loss continues to be deeply felt throughout the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and community.

“After the incident that happened with Terri. We decided that we needed to do something to support her,” said Rick Burns, president of the St. Michael’s Legione Indian River County chapter.

“As time goes on it seeps in more and more. You miss Terri. Terri’s presence. We have that slogan, ‘serve like Terri,’ and that’s what we’re all striving to do is serve like Terri,” said Califfor Labbe of St. Michael’s Legione.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and supporters from across Florida and around the country gathered in Indian River County for the St. Michael’s Legione fundraiser. Among them was Peter DiCandia, president of St. Michael’s Legione Long Island chapter, who traveled from New York to attend.

“It’s a brotherhood. I don’t care where you're from. Law enforcement is law enforcement and when someone goes down we all come together,” DiCandia said.

Organizers said the event raised more than $7,500 to support Sweeting-Mashkow’s daughter. While Birtel lost her mother, Saturday served as proof she is not alone.

“It means the world to us to be able to support the family,” Burns said.

The 47-year-old sergeant was killed in November while serving an eviction notice, an unfortunate reminder of the risk officers face everyday.

“[It] makes me think back to my career, think about how I got out safe and it’s just unfortunate because you hear these situations and you hear they have young kids and that’s even more heart breaking,” DiCandia said.

The large turnout showed just how much the community is coming together to support Sweeting-Mashkow’s daughter.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.