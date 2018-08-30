Amanda Stackelbeck: Police searching for missing woman last seen in Melbourne

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Sebastian police are searching for a missing woman they say was last seen in a pharmacy in Melbourne.

Amanda Stackelbeck, 32, was last seen on August 27 at 2:40 p.m. with a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with blonde and brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda is driving a 2004 midnight blue Ford Escape with FL tag 6374YT.

She may be in Palm Bay or Barefoot Bay.

Anyone who sees Amanda Stackelbeck or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Finnegan at 772-589-5233 or 772-388-4423.