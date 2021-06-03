Rabies alert issued for Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials have issued a rabies alert for portions of Indian River County after a raccoon attacked a person and their cat on May 29, then tested positive for the virus four days later.
The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days and includes the following boundaries:
- Barrier island south of State Road 510, also known as Wabasso Road
- Barrier island north of Round Island Park
- West of Atlantic Ocean
- East of Indian River Lagoon
If you or your pet have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon or outdoor cat in the past two weeks within those boundaries, call the Florida Department of Health in Indian River County at 772-794-7440.
Health officials urge residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals and vaccinate your pets against rabies. In addition, pets should be kept indoors or leashed when outside.