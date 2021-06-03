Rabies alert issued for Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials have issued a rabies alert for portions of Indian River County after a raccoon attacked a person and their cat on May 29, then tested positive for the virus four days later.

The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days and includes the following boundaries:

Barrier island south of State Road 510, also known as Wabasso Road

Barrier island north of Round Island Park

West of Atlantic Ocean

East of Indian River Lagoon

If you or your pet have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon or outdoor cat in the past two weeks within those boundaries, call the Florida Department of Health in Indian River County at 772-794-7440.

Health officials urge residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals and vaccinate your pets against rabies. In addition, pets should be kept indoors or leashed when outside.