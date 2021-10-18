Watch
2 arrested in Preserves of Oslo shooting

News conference scheduled for Monday afternoon
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:57:37-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the Preserves of Oslo.

A news conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Debbie Carson said two people were arrested in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting that left a victim wounded at the Preserves of Oslo on 10th Road Southwest.

Deputies said the two suspects fled after the early morning shooting.

The victim survived.

No other details regarding the arrests were provided prior to the news conference.

